2021 T20 WC: Ashwin Ahead of Varun? Changes India Could Make vs Afghanistan

One of the best spinners in the game currently and India’s most experienced by a country mile, Ashwin has been warming the benches since the warm-up games. His inclusion in the squad itself set the cat among the pigeons and that he hasn’t had a look in yet has bothered more than a few.

India have opted for two spinners in both their games so far and with Ravindra Jadeja taking the other spot, it is likely the underwhelming performances of Chakaravarthy will force him into the background, for now. He's conceded 56 runs in 8 overs in two games without any success.

And Ashwin’s experience is likely to come handy in pressure cooker situations, which will be all the three games for India after this. Ashwin’s most recent white-ball exploits have been in the IPL, where he has done well for Delhi Capitals, picking 20 wickets in the last two years.

Chakaravarthy too did well, in fact better in the IPL, but has found the going quite tough in the World Cup, which has not helped India's cause.