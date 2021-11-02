2021 T20 WC: Ashwin Ahead of Varun? Changes India Could Make vs Afghanistan

Will R Ashwin replace Varun Chakaravarthy against Afghanistan?
Image: PTI
Backed into a corner and with their fate not in their hands anymore, the Indian team have a difficult week coming up in UAE. First up in that week will be Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi, where Virat Kohli and co have to not only pick up their first points at the 2021 men’s T20 World Cup but also win in style as net run rate could be a deciding factor in the run-up to the semi-finals.
To tick all the boxes, India will have to put in a solid performance, some thing that hasn’t come about yet in the World Cup. And for that to happen, Kohli and co will need to get their playing combinations spot on.
One of the best spinners in the game currently and India’s most experienced by a country mile, Ashwin has been warming the benches since the warm-up games. His inclusion in the squad itself set the cat among the pigeons and that he hasn’t had a look in yet has bothered more than a few.
India have opted for two spinners in both their games so far and with Ravindra Jadeja taking the other spot, it is likely the underwhelming performances of Chakaravarthy will force him into the background, for now. He's conceded 56 runs in 8 overs in two games without any success.
And Ashwin’s experience is likely to come handy in pressure cooker situations, which will be all the three games for India after this. Ashwin’s most recent white-ball exploits have been in the IPL, where he has done well for Delhi Capitals, picking 20 wickets in the last two years.
Chakaravarthy too did well, in fact better in the IPL, but has found the going quite tough in the World Cup, which has not helped India's cause.
With Hardik Pandya able to bowl as seen in the New Zealand game, India’s playing eleven can have better balance.
With Jadeja a surety in the side, it is likely that India will retain Shardul and Hardik in the eleven as all three can be dangerous with the bat and do a fairly good job with the ball.
India do not have too many other options in that department which means, Kohli will bank heavily on them yet again to come good. The question is, will they click this time round?
The focus once again will be at the top of the order and being able to negotiate Afghanistan’s brilliant spinners led by Rashid Khan.
With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli both in unfamiliar middle order roles in the previous game, it is likely that both will want to move up, alongside KL Rahul. India, who need to attack from the get-go, could look to open with their premier batters, Kohli and Rohit, with Rahul at number 3. Both Kohli and Rohit take time to get going, hence it would be tougher for them in the middle order.
The top 3 are likely to be followed by Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant, both of whom, much like the rest, have not been at their dynamic best. If Suryakumar is not fit, then Ishan Kishan is the likely option.
Predicted Playing XI:
Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
