England Women to Tour Pakistan for the First Time in October

England women will tour Pakistan in October for two T20Is and three ODIs, it was confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

Heather Knight's team will be making their first-ever trip to Pakistan, and will be alongside the England men's white-ball team, with the two T20Is played as double-headers at the National Stadium in Karachi on October 14 and 15.

England women will then stay in Karachi to compete in three ODIs on October 18, 20 and 22.