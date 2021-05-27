England Will Not Change Their Home Schedule for IPL: Ashley Giles

"I'm not aware of anything official, any requests to shift anything. As far as we're concerned and what we're prepared for, the matches will be where they are," Giles is quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

"I'm not surprised there's all sorts of speculation. Everyone wants to get their cricket in. But we've not received anything official and we're cracking on," he said.

The five-Test series against India, which starts on 4 August, sets off a busy calendar for England for the latter half of the year that includes the T20 World Cup in India and the Ashes.