Ashwin on Cusp of Concluding WTC as Highest Wicket-Taker 

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to finish as the top wicket-taker in the World Test Championship cycle after India's final against New Zealand next month as he needs just four more wickets to surpass Australian pace spearhead Pat Cummins, who leads the chart with a tally of 70.

Cummins has picked his wickets in 14 Test matches whereas Ashwin has 67 scalps in 13 matches. The third best is New Zealander Tim Southee, who has 51 wickets in 10 matches and since the gulf is so vast it is almost next to impossible for the Kiwi to overtake Ashwin.



Ashwin has four four-wicket hauls in WTC so far, the same as Australian counterpart Nathan Lyon who has 56 scalps. Ashwin has played his WTC matches in India (9 Tests), Australia (3) and New Zealand (1). It is, therefore, no surprise that he has pocketed a huge chunk of his wickets in India. He has snapped up 52 wickets at home and 15 overseas -- 12 in Australia and three in New Zealand.