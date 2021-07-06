England Squad Isolate With 7 Positive COVID-19 Cases Ahead of Pak Series

With the ODI series against Pakistan around the corner, England have been hit hard as 7 people in the team tested COVID-19 positive. Among the seven are three players and four members of the support staff.

All of the rest in the England squad are considered to be close contacts and will isolate immediately.

The Pakistan series is still expected to go ahead, an official release said, with Ben Stokes set to take on the captaincy of a revised squad. Stokes hasn’t played a game since his return from the IPL.

Head coach Chris Silverwood will also return to the new squad as he had been taking a break before next month's Test series against India.