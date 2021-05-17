Elbow Niggle Rules England’s Jofra Archer Out of New Zealand Tests

"Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent's second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match." the ECB added.

Archer, 26, was forced out of action with hand and elbow issues since England's T20I series in India in March. He also missed the entirety of the Indian Premier League, which was truncated midway due to the COVID hike in India, and the initial stage of the County Championship.

Archer had to undergo surgery on his right hand recently owing to the fish tank mishap, and might have to go under the knife yet again to treat his long-standing elbow strain.