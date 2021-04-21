ECB Changes Rules: No Selection Panel, Coach to Now Pick Teams

The ECB said that a support system is in place to provide the head coach with necessary inputs to facilitate selections.

"Supporting this system will be a resource that will provide intelligence from performance analysis, talent ID, scouting, medical and sports science. There will be further input from the England Men's Performance Director, Mo Bobat and James Taylor, who will see his job title change from England Selector to Head Scout. Coaches aligned to the men's international teams will all feed into this process," the ECB said.

England Men's Cricket managing director, Ashley Giles, while thanking Ed Smith said, "The current process of selecting England teams has been in place for over 120 years. Even though this system has its merits, with advances in technology and a greater information gathering resource at our disposal than ever before, the restructure is in the best interests of helping England men's teams be successful.

"The new structure also makes lines of accountability much clearer, with Chris Silverwood, as Head Coach, taking ultimate responsibility for picking England senior men's squads," said Giles.