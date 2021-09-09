Doubts Emerge Over 5th Test After Positive Case; ECB, BCCI Meet

"The ECB and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are involved in a meeting at the moment," confirmed a BCCI source to IANS on Thursday evening, the eve of the Test.



The meeting, the source added, is being held to discuss whether it is feasible to host the fifth and final Test due to the emergence of the latest Covid-19 positive.



This comes days after members of the coaching staff -- head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar -- had tested positive for Covid-19 and were sent into isolation.



India lead the five-Test series 2-1 after winning the second Test at Lord's by 151 runs and the fourth Test at The Oval by 157 runs.



England had won the third Test at Headingley by an innings and 76 runs.