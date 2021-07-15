Deepak Hooda Leaves Baroda for Rajasthan: Report

Ahead of the domestic season, Deepak Hooda has decided to part ways with the Baroda cricket team and has also been granted NOC by the Association.
Last season, the BCA had suspended Hooda after he stormed out of the team due to a fall-out with captain Krunal Pandya just before the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He had been suspended for "indiscipline" and "bringing disrespect to the game."
Hooda was the vice-captain of the Baroda side.
The development was confirmed to PTI on Thursday by BCA secretary Ajit Lele.
Hooda had claimed that Krunal had misbehaved with him.
According to a report in the Indian Express, Hooda will now turn out for Rajasthan in the upcoming domestic season.
The 26-year-old Hooda, who made his first-class debut in 2014, has played 46 matches and scored 2,908 runs, with nine hundred, 15 fifties. A right-arm off-spinner Hooda has also 20 wickets to his name.
Former India pacer Irfan Pathan termed the development as a “huge loss”.
“How many cricket associations will loose out on a player who is in the Indian team probables list? Deepak Hooda leaving Baroda cricket is a huge loss. He could have easily given his services for another ten years as he is still young. As a Barodian It’s utterly disappointing,” tweeted Pathan.
