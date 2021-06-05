WTC Final Pitch: In 2021, Southampton Pitch Has Favoured Seamers

Home to Hampshire county, the pitch has given assistance to Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas and former South African pace bowler Kyle Abbott, both of whom are playing as overseas professionals for the team.

Abbott was a Kolpak player before he walked into an overseas contract this year.

While Abbas has picked 18 wickets, Abbott has scalped 15 in four matches.

Leicestershire were dismissed for 84 by host Hampshire in the latest first-class match played at the venue -- also known as Ageas Bowl – from May 19 to 22, before it was handed over for the Test match.

The visiting New Zealand team, which was in quarantine in Southampton last month, also witnessed that match. The hotel where the Kiwis stayed and where Indians are currently in quarantine overlooks the ground.