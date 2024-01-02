Before Farewell, David Warner Reveals He Planned To Retire After Lord’s Test

Haven’t Always Fitted the Mould, but Have Been Authentic: David Warner

In 111 Tests since his debut in 2011, Warner has scored 8695 runs at an average of 44.6, including 26 fifties and 36 half-centuries, proving to snatch the game away from the opposition in quick time. He signed off by saying that he wants to be remembered as someone who just gave it his all on the field.

"I've said this all along. A boy from a housing commission having a dream. I've not always fitted the mould, but I've been authentic and honest. I think that shows on the field in Test cricket, I've played the exact same way. I'm even playing lap shots like I do in T20 cricket," he said.

"I'm still trying my best to get better, even in this last Test. I'm hungry to score runs. It's no different to any other game. I just want to leave (a legacy) behind that you can go out and play the way you want to play, you can play with freedom, you can play reverse sweeps like Joe Root if you want. You've got the ability to do that and you've got to trust and believe in yourself," Warner concluded.