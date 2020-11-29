David Warner May Be Ruled Out of 3rd ODI, Says Aus Skipper Finch

Australia captain Aaron Finch said that he doesn't expect David Warner to play in the third ODI after the opener left the field four overs into India's innings in the second ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Warner had to helped off the field and Cricket Australia later said that he had been sent for scans for a groin strain. Finch said that he doesn't have any information on Warner's status at the moment but doesn't expect him to play the third ODI, which is effectively a dead rubber after a 51-run win on Sunday helped them seal an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

“No idea (on Warner’s fitness). We’ve got to reshuffle it around, I don’t think he’ll be available,” said Finch after the match.