David Warner Loses Baggy Green Ahead of Farewell Test, Issues Plea for Return

David Warner issues an emotional plea for stolen baggy green
Ahead of his farewell Test in Sydney against Pakistan, starting on 3 January, Australian opener David Warner’s baggy green along with his backpack got stolen from his luggage. The outgoing batter issued an emotional plea for the return of his Test cap in a social media post.
Warner called on the public to assist him in finding his Baggy Green, promising no consequences for the person who returns it. The Aussie batter even offered to give away his another backpack and asked the person to contact Cricket Australia or the airline.
"If it's the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into any trouble I'm happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens."
“We’ve gone through CCTV footage. They’ve got some blind spots, apparently. We spoke to the Quay West Hotel, who we absolutely trust, and have gone through their cameras. No one’s came into our rooms, but unfortunately someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there.
“I’m definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well. That was something that I had said through the World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that’s a massive achievement,” Warner said in a press conference at the SCG on Monday.
“So I’ll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit,” he added.
"I know there’s a Champions Trophy coming up and if I’m playing decent cricket still in two years’ time, and they need someone, I’m going to be available,” Warner said.
