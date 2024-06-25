Australian Batter David Warner’s International Career Comes to an End

David Warner's storied 15-year international cricket career came to a quiet close as Australia's elimination from the T20 World Cup 2024 was confirmed following Afghanistan's victory over Bangladesh in St Vincent. This marked an understated end for the Australian cricket legend, who had already signaled that this World Cup would be his swan song.

Despite hinting at a potential return for next year's Champions Trophy, it appears unlikely, Warner ended his international career in stages, playing his last ODI during Australia's triumphant 2023 campaign in India, his final Test against Pakistan in early 2024 and was set to finish altogether after the 2024 T20 World Cup.