Cricketer Mayank Agarwal Admitted to Hospital After Consuming Liquid on Flight

Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal has suffered a major health scare on board a flight to Surat from Agartala and has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a local hospital in the Tripura capital. Agarwal has reportedly consumed a poisonous liquid during the flight from a bottle he believed contained drinking water.

The flight returned to the Tripura capital and Agarwal, captain of the Karnataka Ranji Trophy team, was deboarded and admitted to the ICU section of ILS Hospital in Agartala, according to reports.

He is said to be out of danger.