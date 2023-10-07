Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: South Africa Won by 102 Runs, Check Details

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 formally began on 5 October, as per schedule. The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after every match. Interested fans should keep track of the points table if they want to know the top countries. Today, on Saturday, 7 October, two matches were played. The first one was between Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, which began at 10:30 am. The second match was between South Africa vs Sri Lanka at 2 pm IST.

The Cricket World Cup 2023 points table is updated after both matches for fans. One should note that the South Africa vs Sri Lanka ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match today, Saturday, 7 October, took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. You can watch the live streaming of the match on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.