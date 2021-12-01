Cricket South Africa Assures Strict Bio-Bubble Arrangements For India Tour

In a bid to assure the world about bio-bubble arrangements ahead of a very important series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) reiterated its capability to institute a biologically safe environment (BSE) of the highest standard.

India is scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is in the Rainbow nation, starting with the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 17 December and ending with the fourth T20I on 26 January at Boland Park in Paarl. But the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, along with travel bans issued by various countries meant that the marquee tour happening as per plan is in doubt.