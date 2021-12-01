Cricket South Africa Assures Strict Bio-Bubble Arrangements For India Tour

Cricket South Africa has issued assurances that their bio-bubble for players will be safe.
(Photo: PTI)
In a bid to assure the world about bio-bubble arrangements ahead of a very important series against India, Cricket South Africa (CSA) reiterated its capability to institute a biologically safe environment (BSE) of the highest standard.
India is scheduled to play three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is in the Rainbow nation, starting with the first Test at the Wanderers in Johannesburg on 17 December and ending with the fourth T20I on 26 January at Boland Park in Paarl. But the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, along with travel bans issued by various countries meant that the marquee tour happening as per plan is in doubt.
Amidst all the uncertainty, CSA has released a statement on Wednesday about their capabilities of organising the India tour in high-quality bio-bubbles, giving example of how the men's team has been in bio-bubbles at home and away ever since the pandemic began. "CSA has instituted world-class standards and measures to ensure all players, staff and officials are protected within this environment.
"Our main focus was to safeguard the cricket biosphere by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside its cordon. What we have implemented at our BSE (bio-secure environment) is a cordon sanitaire which offers full and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and abide by our very demanding guidelines and rules," said CSA's chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra.
It also gave assurances on full bio-bubble measures being provided for India as well as South Africa during the duration of the highly anticipated series.
South Africa Test skipper Dean Elgar has also expressed his confidence in bio-bubble measures taken by the CSA, saying that the team has given results despite them taking a toll mentally.
"It's hard to believe we've been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been affected, either directly or indirectly by the Covid-19 virus, knows this is a necessity if we want to continue playing cricket. It takes a toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to produce good results and make progress. That's something I don't think is being spoken about enough.
His white-ball counterpart Temba Bavuma too has supported the bio-bubble measures by CSA. "CSA has to be commended for the way they have gone about the BSEs. It hasn't been an easy year for us all. Being confined to a hotel room and being restricted from leaving the hotel and having the choice - in most places away from home - between your room and the team room and little access outside the hotel takes its toll, particularly for the all-format playing members of the team and management.
"I'm confident our BSEs are of the highest safety standards and the protocols are set with everyone's physical well-being and mental health in mind."