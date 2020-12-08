Podcast: Virat Shines But Aus Manage to Avert T20I Series Sweep

On Episode 6 of The Aussie Challenge Podcast with Ayaz Memon, we discuss Australia’s 12 run victory over India in the third T20I in Sydney on Tuesday.

India elected to bowl first after winning the toss in the final match of the series. Australia had their skipper Aaron Finch return for the game after he sat out of the previous fixture due to an injury. He, however, got out on a duck in the second over itself while Matthew Wade continued his solid run, adding 65 runs with Steve Smith and then 90 with Glenn Maxwell, before eventually getting out on 80.

Maxwell made 54 off 36 as Australia posted 186/5.