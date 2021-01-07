Podcast: Ayaz Memon on India’s Day 1 vs Australia at the SCG

On this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I take you through the opening day of the third Test between India and Australia at the SCG.

Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams handed out debut caps with Navdeep Saini playing in place of injured Umesh Yadav and Will Puckowski coming in to open with David Warner.

Warner, returning from his injury, and previously lethal on this ground, lost his wicket in the first half hour of play. Out to Siraj, caught in the slips by Cheteshwar Pujara on 5.

Will Puckowski though got to his half century by the end of the second session, that was delayed a lot by rain. Finally though it was Saini who picked his wicket, out lbw on 62.

Marnus Labuschange and Steve Smith were the crease at Stumps. Marnus on 67 and Smith on 31.