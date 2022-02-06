Could U-19 Star Raj Bawa be the Seam Bowling All-Rounder India is Looking For?

Bawa said he had learnt all the cricketing skills from his father.



"My father is my coach. Everything I've learnt in cricket is down to him. He's been a major influence on my development. My father told me this long ago, he said that 'being a good human being is more important than being a good cricketer'. I have always kept that in mind," Bawa told ICC.



"He trained Yuvraj Singh. I used to watch him when I was a kid, and used to emulate him while batting. I watched him when he used to play, his batting videos, he's like my role model."



Bawa said he likes batting as it pits two against 11 fielders.



"I like batting, because in batting it's two against 11. I like the pressure of the competition and the responsibility to perform for the team. As an all-rounder I like to contribute to the team's victory in any way possible, whether that's batting, bowling, fielding. I love playing cricket.



"Our team performs like a well-knit unit. Nobody plays for individual goals. Everybody's playing as a team, so it is our strength."



Former England captain Michael Vaughan was all praise for Bawa and so was Ireland's cricketer-turned-commentator Niall O'Brien.



"I think he's an absolute cracker, his unbeaten 150-odd against Uganda was top class. You come out of India to these tournaments and there's so much hype around you. People say he plays a lot like Shikhar Dhawan. I think this Bawa is a batter, but he's also a very good bowler. So I think he's someone who's going to play for India in the very near future. He's a very good player on the leg side, loves a pick-up pull shot, clean striker, good hitter of the ball, and he can bowl… and I love left-handers," said O'Brien.



Vaughan said India had probably found a seam bowling all-rounder in Bawa. "Raj Bawa could quite possibly be that seam bowling all-rounder #India have been craving for years .. #U19CWC," the legendary England cricketer tweeted.



Former England first-class cricketer Alan Wilkins said, "It's hard to look past Raj Bawa. He's got all the shots, he looks in command; nothing worries him or seems to ruffle his feathers. He plays the ball into gaps, he knows where they are, he's almost like a draftsman, an architect, he knows where they are and pierces gaps and creates this lovely mosaic."