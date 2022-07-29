CWG 2022: Meghna Singh Makes T20I Debut as India Bat First Against Australia

Pacer Meghna Singh makes her T20I debut as India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bat first against Australia in their first Group A match of the women's T20 event in the 2022 Commonwealth Games at Edgbaston on Friday.

Under bright morning sunshine at Birmingham, the match between India and Australia also marks the debut of women's and T20 cricket in the multi-nation event.

2022 Commonwealth Games also marks the comeback of cricket in the Commonwealth Games fold after 24 years, when the 1998 edition had men's List A matches at Kuala Lumpur.