CWG 2022: Australia Defeat New Zealand, Set Up Cricket Final Against India

The late loss of Rachael Haynes for 19 left the Aussies requiring 16 from the final 16 deliveries, but Grace Harris (8 not out) joined Gardner at the crease to lift Australia past the required score with three balls remaining.

The White Ferns, as the New Zealand women's cricket team is referred to, had severl opportunities to make further inroads into Australia's batting line-up and will be left to rue a host of dropped chances in the field that included dropping skipper Lanning first ball.

While Amelia Kerr's dropped catch against Lanning didn't cost New Zealand much, they also put down Mooney when she was on six and McGrath when she was on just 14.

It was a case of what could have been for the White Ferns, who got superb efforts from skipper Sophie Devine (53) and Kerr (40) and would have been happy to have posted a decent score after being put into bat first by Lanning.

Veteran Lea Tahuhu (3/20) bowled with purpose and was rewarded with a host of key wickets, but breaks in concentration in the field proved costly as Australia snuck past the total in the final over.