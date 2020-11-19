Gayle Pulls Out of Lanka Premier League Due to Personal Reasons

Gayle was to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Kusal Perera among others. IANS Chris Gayle celebrating a half century during IPL 2020. | (Photo: BCCI/IPL) Cricket Gayle was to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel and Kusal Perera among others.

Big-hitting West Indies batsman Chris Gayle will not be featuring in the upcoming inaugural edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL). Gayle was set to join the former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, Munaf Patel, local icon Kusal Perera, Sri Lankan T20 specialists Kusal Mendis and Nuwan Pradeep, and England right-arm fast bowler Liam Plunkett among others at Kandy Tuskers. However, on Wednesday, Tuskers said Gayle has opted out of the tournament due to "personal reasons".