Chinaman Bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s Wait  For Test Comeback Lengthens

One explanation for Kuldeep not getting preferred is that India were looking to replace left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is out injured with a fractured thumb.

The first choice, as Kohli said on Thursday, was Axar Patel. Patel could bowl left-arm orthodox spin like Jadeja and could bat as well.

"The reason was to have someone similar to Jadeja's skill-set or what they provide to the team which Axar brings in all three departments," said Kohli in response to a question on why Patel was preferred in the squad ahead of Nadeem, who was in the reserves.

However, as luck would have it, Patel was ruled out of the first Test and Nadeem, being a left-arm orthodox like him and Jadeja, was drafted in the XI.

It meant that Kuldeep had to warm the bench once again. The 26-year-old player from Kanpur, who has taken 24 wickets in six Tests, will have to bide his time.