Chetan Sharma Resigns From Selection Committee Chairman’s Role: Report

Chetan Sharma resigned from his position as the chairman of Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) national men’s senior selection committee on Friday, 17 February, according to reports in NDTV. This development comes after he was seen making jarring revelations about multiple aspects of Indian cricket, in a sting operation carried out by Zee Media.

As per the report, Sharma offered his resignation to the board’s secretary, Jay Shah, which has since been accepted.

In a sting operation released on 14 February, the 57-year-old revealed details about the rift between Virat Kohli, the former Indian captain, and Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the board.

