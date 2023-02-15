Chetan Sharma Makes Jarring Revelations About Kohli-Ganguly Rift in Sting Op

“This is a huge thing. There is a clash of two egos. There's one (Virat Kohli) who thinks that Ganguly has removed him from captaincy, so I will take my revenge. Virat gave statements in the media trying to defame Ganguly, but it backfired," he mentioned.

Moreover, Sharma further mentioned that whilst Ganguly did not ‘favour’ the current skipper, Rohit Sharma very evidently, he might have had a ‘dislike’ towards Kohli.

Further clarifying the dispute, Sharma was heard saying “It was a battle of egos. Sourav Ganguly was also the captain of India. He was regarded as the most trustworthy captain and he is still remembered as the most successful captain. Virat naturally thinks that he is the most successful captain. So, it was one person's word over another, that naturally created some friction between the two.”