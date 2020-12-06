Thought Natarajan Would be Man of The Match: Pandya After 2nd T20I

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who sealed the second T20 International against Australia in India's favour with an unbeaten 22-ball 42 towards the end of the Indian innings, said that he was surprised when he found out that he was declared Man of the Match and not fast bowler T. Natarajan.

Natarajan’s spell of two for 20 in four overs had helped restrict Australia below 200 on a very good batting wicket.

"In the presentation ceremony I had said that I thought he would be Man of the Match but they say it has become a batsman's game. But when the run rate was higher, he applied the brakes on Aussie innings. The 10-15 runs less he gave was the difference. The way Aussies started and where they ended -- the first thing I said to everyone when we went to the dressing room was that they are 10-15 runs short and if we play normal cricket, we will win and in the end, the runs (Natarajan saved) mattered," said Pandya.