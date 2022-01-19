Cameron Boyce Creates BBL History by Picking 4 Consecutive Wickets

Returning to bowl in the ninth over, Boyce deceived Jason Sangha with flight on the first delivery as the right-hander got stumped while dancing down the pitch in order to hit the leggie for the big shot.



On the very next ball, Alex Ross tried to play a reverse sweep and was trapped lbw in front of stumps as Boyce completed his hat-trick. The double hat-trick was completed quickly as Daniel Sams played the ball from Boyce all around and was in front of leg-stump, which was good enough for the umpire to raise his finger in Boyce's favour, completing a double hat-trick.



Boyce's four-in-a-row wickets meant Thunder fell from 80/0 to 85/4 in 8.3 overs. "We still can't believe this happened!! A double hattie from Cameron Boyce!!" tweeted the BBL.



Boyce, who took eight wickets in seven T20Is for Australia, then completed his five-wicket haul as Matthew Gilkes spooned a catch to cover in the 11th over to finish with figures of 5/15 in three overs. Six overs later, Boyce got his hand on an on-drive from Usman Khawaja to run-out Ben Cutting from the non-striker's end.