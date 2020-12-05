Bubble Fatigue Forces England’s Tom Banton to Pull Out of BBL

Banton played in nine of England's white-ball games at home against Ireland, Pakistan and Australia and then spent almost two months in UAE during the Indian Premier League where he got to play just two games for Kolkata Knight Riders. After that, he travelled to South Africa as a team reserve, not getting any game.

He will now return home to England.

"It has been harder than I thought, spending so much time in the hubs and bubbles, and I came to the realisation that it wasn't doing me much good," Banton was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

"I know the Heat looked after me really well during the BBL last year and I was confident that they would understand when I spoke to Boof (coach Darren Lehmann) and Lynny (captain Chris Lynn) about going home to regroup.

"I'd like to thank the fans and members who are getting ready to support the Heat during the tournament and pass on my regrets to them that I won't be there.

Banton's decision to pull out comes less than 24 hours after another Heat's overseas player Mujeeb Ur Rahman, tested positive for Covid-19 while in hotel quarantine in Queensland.