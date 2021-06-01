Boult to Miss Both England Tests, Will Play WTC Final vs India

New Zealand pace bowler Trent Boult is set to miss both the Tests against England and will be available only for the World Test Championship final against India from 18 June. The veteran left-arm, who is due to arrive in the UK on Friday, had already made it clear that he would be skipping the series opener.
"I don't think you will see Trent [Boult] in the two Test matches here," said NZ head coach Gary Stead while addressing the media ahead of the first Test commencing from 2 June at Lord’s. "He arrives on Friday and our planning and what we are looking at doing with Trent is having him ready for the World Test Championship final," added Stead.
Boult, who represented Mumbai Indians in the suspended IPL flew straight to New Zealand to spend time with family, rather than heading to England as the likes of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner did.
The 31-year-old quick had to spend two weeks in isolation on return to New Zealand and served quarantine till 23 May. Since then he has been staying at home in Mount Maunganui, while training at Bay Oval.
"He has been home and he has had a week of bowling over there, which has been great, after the fair amount of isolation time at the end of the IPL, but our view with Trent right now is it is unlikely that he will play the Test in Edgbaston, and he is more likely to be just available for the one-off Test," Stead observed.
Boult has played four Tests in England and has bagged 21 wickets with two five-wicket hauls in what are conditions tailor-made for his swinging operations. Overall, he has featured in 10 Tests against England and picked 48 wickets with four five-wicket hauls.
With the spearhead out of the equation, the Kiwis are expected to play the indefatigable Neil Wagner alongside Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson in the couple of Tests against England.
