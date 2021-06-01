Boult to Miss Both England Tests, Will Play WTC Final vs India

Boult, who represented Mumbai Indians in the suspended IPL flew straight to New Zealand to spend time with family, rather than heading to England as the likes of Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson and Mitchell Santner did.

The 31-year-old quick had to spend two weeks in isolation on return to New Zealand and served quarantine till 23 May. Since then he has been staying at home in Mount Maunganui, while training at Bay Oval.

"He has been home and he has had a week of bowling over there, which has been great, after the fair amount of isolation time at the end of the IPL, but our view with Trent right now is it is unlikely that he will play the Test in Edgbaston, and he is more likely to be just available for the one-off Test," Stead observed.