Ramesh, Reddy Help India Win Third Consecutive Blind T20 World Cup Title

Brilliant tons by Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy guided India to beat Bangladesh by 120 runs and win their third consecutive title in the 3rd T20 World Cup for the Blind, played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. India remained unbeaten to the course of the winning the title. Governor of Karnataka, Thawar Chand Gehlot presented the winners and runners up trophies.



Indian captain Ajay Kumar Reddy won the toss and elected to bat. In form batter Sunil Ramesh was joined by vice-captain D. Venkateswara Rao to open the innings. Bangladesh could not have asked for a better start to the finals as Salman removed Venkareswara in the 4th over after the score read just 28.

India faced a double blow in the same over as Salman castled Lalit Meena's stumps to put India at 29/2. Unfortunately that was the only joy Bangladesh could find in the innings as it was Sunil Ramesh and captain Ajay Kumar Reddy's show from there on.