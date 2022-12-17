1st Test, Day 4: Zakir Hasan Hits Ton on Debut, but India Need 4 Wickets to Win

Post lunch, India finally ended the 124-opening partnership when Shanto poked outside off-stump against Umesh. But Virat Kohli fumbled at slip and Rishabh Pant showed quick presence of mind to take the catch on rebound at second attempt.



Three overs later, Axar got his first wicket when he got to spin past the outer edge of Yasir Ali and rattle the stumps. The visitors' could have got another wicket when Umesh went past Litton Das' outside edge, which was heard by none. Later, UltraEdge showed there was a spike.



Axar continued to create problems by getting sharp turn and bounce to beat Das on the outside edge even as Zakir pulled, steered and lofted beautifully to stand tall for Bangladesh. Das was fantastic in pulling Siraj off a no-ball and brought out the sweep against Ashwin.



He had a huge reprieve on an lbw decision off Kuldeep when DRS showed that impact was umpire's call and on-field decision of not out stayed. But two overs before tea, Das tried to play the flick on a tossed up delivery from Kuldeep, who had been troubling him. But he got a leading edge and gave a simple catch to Umesh at mid-on, throwing his wicket away.



The final session began with Ashwin beating Mushfiqur Rahim on the outside edge, followed by the right-hander stepping out to flick the off-spinner through mid-wicket. Zakir swept off Ashwin, and then went for a lofted drive over mid-off against Kuldeep. He got his century when he swept Ashwin past short fine and soaked in the applause from the dugout and sparse crowd.



His beautifully compiled innings ended in the next over when he attempted to defend off Ashwin. But the ball took the inside edge and ballooned off the pad towards first slip, where Kohli dived forward to complete a good low catch.



Shakib Al Hasan made his intentions clear against Axar by smashing him for a four and a six over mid-wicket fence. Rahim had an escape on 22 when Pant dropped a one-handed diving catch off Umesh. But he fell in the next over when Axar got one to straighten past outside edge and uproot off-stump.



Axar had another wicket in the same over, drawing Nurul Hasan out of the crease, with Pant completing a quick stumping as the batter missed the delivery. As Bangladesh began to stare down the barrel, Shakib cut through off-side against Axar, while the all-rounder got two fours off Kuldeep.



It was Shakib's turn to be aggressive against Kuldeep - lofting him inside-out over extra cover for four, followed by a slog-sweep over mid-wicket for six. The duo would hang around for an unbeaten 34-run stand till stumps arrived.