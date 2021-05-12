BJ Watling to Retire From All Forms of Cricket After England Tour

Watling was also part of two lion-hearted partnerships – 362 runs with Brendon McCullum against India at the Basin Reserve in 2014 and 365* with Kane Williamson against Sri Lanka at the same venue in 2015. It's the double hundred that will linger long in the memory of his coach Gary Stead, who believes Watling’s contributions are of paramount importance to New Zealand's success in the longest format over the past decade.

"BJ is a wonderful player and a great bloke. He works really hard on his game to get improvements and always puts the team first. You just have to look at the respect he's held in by his teammates and the opposition to appreciate his standing in the game,’’ Stead showered praises on the keeper-bat.

"The records speak for themselves, and he's been such a crucial cog in the Test team's rise over the past decade. That double hundred he scored at the Mount in 2019 was one of the best innings I've ever seen and epitomised BJ Watling as a player, really.’’

"The attitude and fight he brings to every day and every session of a Test is what has made him such a valued member of the BLACKCAPS. He is without a doubt one of our best ever wicket-keeper batsmen," Stead added.