Bio-Bubble Life Helps Players Bond Again Like Earlier: Dhawan

"Then we quarantined here (in Mumbai), we have a nice blend of seniors and youngsters. As seniors we have great opportunity to share our experience with youngsters -- from our successes and failures. We are together while living in a bubble or a secluded area. That culture - prevalent 10-15 years ago - when all boys used to be together after the day's play is coming back due to the bio-bubble life. We are spending time together. It is helping in bonding. That is a sign of a good team -- good bonding, trust and I am sure, we will gain from each other's experience," he said further.



India will play three ODIs (13-18 July) and three T20 Internationals (21-25 July) in Sri Lanka.



The 35-year-old Dhawan, who has played 142 ODIs and 65 T20Is, said it is a great honour to represent the country at the highest level.



"It is a great honour for me to captain India. Also working with Rahul [Dravid] bhai. I have played under his coaching when I was captaining India A in Bangladesh. We sync with each other. We want an environment in which boys can express themselves, be themselves. That is how we will get the best out of them."



The veteran said it is important for the top-order to bat long in Sri Lanka.



"It is important for the top-order to stay long at the crease over there. Give good start in first six overs in T20 and build long innings from there. Of course, we will play according to the demands of the situation. Boys are looking to perform their roles."