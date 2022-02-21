BCCI to Investigate Matter of Journalist's Messages to Wriddhiman Saha: Reports

Saha last played for India in the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, when Pant had been rested. It is, reportedly, at this time juncture that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly assured the veteran cricketer of a place in the squad.

“The biggest shock was that when I scored 61 against New Zealand in Kanpur despite being injured, Dadi [Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI president] texted to congratulate me and said I didn't need to worry about anything till he is there. Naturally, I was shocked at what I was told immediately one series after,” Saha told ESPNCricinfo.

However, the board president isn’t expected to get involved in selections, and the conversation with Saha has reportedly not gone down well with some offices in the BCCI.

Saha meanwhile has pulled out of the Ranji Trophy this season as he wanted to be with his family. He told Sportstar that his wife had been unwell for a while and felt that it was important to spend time with family.

Saha will turn out for Gujarat Titans in the upcoming IPL, and said that he will try to deliver to the best of his abilities for the new franchise.