BCCI To Conduct Women's Red-ball Tournament From March: Reports

BCCI to launch intra-nation red ball cricket game for women
Image: BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has devised a plan to introduce women's red-ball cricket within the country by organising a multi-day competition, say reports.
The tournament is set to take place soon after the conclusion of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL), which will conclude on 17 March.
It kickstarts on 29 March in Pune and will feature teams representing six zones - East, West, North, South, Central, and Northeast - competing in a series of five matches, a Cricbuzz report said.
The tournament's grand final is scheduled for 9, 10, and 11 April. However, the two teams directly seeded in the semifinals remained unknown at the time, the report added.
This three-day spectacle will act as a crucial evaluation to ascertain the BCCI's ability to effectively motivate players to partake in domestic events, mirroring the board's endeavours to ensure that male players accord the same significance to domestic competitions such as the Ranji Trophy as they do to the IPL and international cricket.