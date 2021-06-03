BCCI, State Boards Together Letting India’s Domestic Players Down

The buck is conveniently passed to and fro from the state associations to the BCCI, the cash-rich uber alles, as domestic cricketers are made to wait for annoying spells to get their due.

Reports had recently surfaced that the Board is yet to disburse the women’s team the runner-up prize money for the T20 World Cup held in Australia. When the cream of the crop awaits the ‘credited’ notification nearly 15 months after they finished second best at the global event, one could draw cues to imagine the sort of abysmal treatment meted out to those at the bottom of the ladder. The boys and girls belonging to the lower cadre of Indian cricket, for whom fat IPL paychecks are still a distant dream.

They are the stars of the future, keeping their nose to the grindstone sans the glitz and glamour. But the system that is in place for looking after their financial well-being, and thereby inculcating a favourable breeding ground for them to realize their vision, is allegedly guilty of processing payments at the pace of a snail.