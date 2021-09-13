After Manchester Cancellation, BCCI Offer to Play Two T20Is in England Next Year

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has offered to play two extra T20 internationals in England next year following the last-minute cancellation of the fifth Test in Manchester due to Covid concerns.

According to a Daily Mail report, "However, the offer -- designed to help ease a potential shortfall of 40 million pounds in English cricket's already stretched budget -- would be instead of, not as well as, the rescheduled Test. The offer of a rescheduled Test still stands."

It may depend on whether the various broadcasters, who paid 25 million pounds for the rights to the Old Trafford Test, would be willing to settle for two evenings' cricket rather than five full days.