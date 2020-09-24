BCCI Lets Go of 11 Coaches at NCA, Contracts Not Renewed

The BCCI has decided to release all the 11 National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches – picked by chief Rahul Dravid and hired by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) – by not renewing their contracts.

The BCCI has decided to release all the 11 National Cricket Academy (NCA) coaches – picked by chief Rahul Dravid and hired by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) – by not renewing their contracts. These coaches – including six former cricketers – were on one-year contracts given by the Supreme Court-appointed CoA, with salaries ranging from Rs 30-50 lakh, reported ESPNcricinfo. The contracts ended on 30 September. According to the report, the decision was made in light of the current restrictions owing to the pandemic, which have forced the academy to be closed for the past few months.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said all the 11 coaches – Subroto Banerjee, Shiv Sunder Das, Hrishikesh Kanitkar, Ramesh Powar, Mansur Ali Khan, Sitanshu Kotak, Rajiv Dutta, Apurva Desai, Atul Gaikwad, Subhadeep Ghosh, and T Dilip – could reapply for the positions once the academy starts hiring again.

“Their (coaches’) term has expired. As per constitution, new advertisement has to be given and they can apply again. That’s the rule.” Sourav Ganguly to ESPNcricinfo