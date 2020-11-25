BCCI Hoping for Relaxed Quarantine Rules for Rohit, Ishant: Report

Rohit and Ishant are currently going through their recovery programmes in the NCA in Bangalore.

BCCI is in talks with Cricket Australia about possible relaxations in the quarantine rules for both Rohit and Ishant who are currently recovering from injuries at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.

With Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma in an uphill race against time to get ready for the Australia Test series, the BCCI is giving all their options making things fall into place a try.

According to a report in the Indian Express, if the rules are relaxed, then Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma may reach Australia ahead of India’s second and final tour game, against Australia ‘A’ in Sydney from December 11 to 13.

As per the Australian government’s general coronavirus protocol, a 14-day quarantine period is necessary upon reaching Australia and they have been firm on the issue in the past. But there is a provision for an exemption.

The Australian government’s health advisory, as put out on the government website, reads: “The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) recognises some other travellers should be exempt from quarantine requirements as long as they take steps to mitigate risk. These travellers must apply for a quarantine exemption in line with state and territory requirements.”...

India will be without captain Virat Kohli in the last three Tests of the series and given the situation with Rohit and Ishant the BCCI are considering Shreyas Iyer as a back up option for the latter part of the tour, the Times of India had reported. Iyer is part of the T20 and ODI side for the Australia tour.