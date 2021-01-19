BCCI Announce Rs 5 Crore Bonus For Indian Team After Gabba Win

"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.

"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him.

In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.