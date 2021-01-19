BCCI Announce Rs 5 Crore Bonus For Indian Team After Gabba Win

After what was an incredibly special performance from Team India in Australia, to win two consecutive Test series for the first time ever, the BCCI announced a bonus for the team.
Shortly after Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs, the BCCI announced a Rs 5 crore bonus for the Indian cricket team after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side won the fourth and final Test against Australia to clinch the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.
India chased down 328 in the final Test to end Australia's 32-year unbeaten run at the Gabba, Brisbane. BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Secretary Jay Shah tweeted within minutes of each other to make the announcement of a bonus.
"Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of Indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party," Ganguly tweeted.
"The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill," Shah tweeted minutes ahead of him.
In another post, Shah lauded the performances of India's young brigade in the absence of some key players due to injury.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined