BBL in Disarray as Melbourne Stars Captain Glenn Maxwell Tests COVID-Positive

The Stars' key players, including Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis and Nathan Coulter-Nile, should return for the club's next match against the Adelaide Strikers on January 7 after completing their mandated seven-day isolation.



Leading Stars players Hilton Cartwright, who has managed to avoid contracting the virus, said the outbreak has affected his mental state.



"I've never felt more vulnerable to a virus in my entire life and I never realised how much it was going to affect my mental state," Cartwright was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.



"I've had form slumps and this ranks right up there with how I actually feel about going about my business day-to-day. Myself and my wife have basically been locked up in our room, not sure if we're capable of catching the lift in case someone in there might have caught (COVID-19).



"Constantly, it's on your mind and then you've got to walk out there and perform (on) one of the biggest pressure stages in the world," he said.

(With IANS Inputs)

