Batter of Virat Kohli's Quality Always Required in Team: Rohit Sharma

For Rohit, a captain is as good as his team. And, he feels it's also important to put an arm around teammates when required.



"A captain is there to ensure the right players are playing, the right combination is playing and obviously few tactical things that you need to look after,'' he said.



"Captain needs to stand at the forefront while performing and for everything else needs to stand at the back. The reason I say that is he can make a difference by standing at the back because then he can make sure he puts his hand around everyone, that's what I meant when I said you have to be the least important member of the team," he added.