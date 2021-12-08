BCCI Selection Committee Appoints Rohit Sharma India's ODI & T20 Captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has announced that the men's Selection Committee has appointed Rohit Sharma India's ODI and T20I captain going forward.

The press release was sent on Wednesday evening, also announcing India's Test squad for the upcoming series in South Africa. Virat Kohli, who had stepped down from the T20I captaincy a few months back, remains the Test captain while Rohit has been promoted to the role of his deputy.