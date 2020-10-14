COVID-19 Aftermath: Cricket Trials Over WhatsApp in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Cricket Board will conduct preliminary trials for age group cricketers over WhatsApp due to the pandemic. The Quint The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will conduct preliminary trials for age group cricketers over WhatsApp amid the COVID-19 pandemic. | (Photo: BCCI) Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Board will conduct preliminary trials for age group cricketers over WhatsApp due to the pandemic.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced an innovative program wherein age group cricketers can give preliminary trials over WhatsApp amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The board has formed three WhatsApp groups (one each for the Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 age-groups) for each of the 64 districts and eight divisions, and eight others -- based on zones -- for the Dhaka metropolis area and the players would be required to send their videos on these groups, as per a report in the Daily Times.

The regional coaches will then assess the videos to select around 35 to 40 players for each age-group of the particular district, division and Dhaka metro. The selected players will then take part in a proper in-person trial and from there they will be selected for their district or division age-group squads, which usually have 15 players.

“They (players) have been asked to send their video to the respective district and divisional coaches’ WhatsApp number. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, that’s how BCB is going to launch their talent hunt this year,” a source in Bangladesh told IANS.