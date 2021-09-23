Backing Smriti Mandhana to Get Runs Soon: SS Das

Das mentioned that the Indian team has been working on some areas such as running between the wickets in the middle overs to scoring more in the first ten overs of the innings. "The first ten overs we have addressed the issue. In the middle overs, the running between the wickets is an area we are still working on. It is a work in progress. We have a few young batters in our side. It is a good side and you have to give them some time. Once they get used to the conditions, they will definitely fire."



Das was confident of Smriti and Shafali Verma giving India a good start with the bat in the second ODI. "I had a one-to-one chat with them (players) and, in the nets, we have tried a few things. It is about how individuals react to the game. We have Shafali Verma and Smriti at the start of the innings, so basically we are looking at a good start. I am very positive as a batting coach that they will start well. If we get 60-70 runs in the first 10 overs, we can carry that momentum into the middle overs," concluded Das.