Babar Azam to Speak to Amir as Speculation of IPL Stint Grows

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said he will talk Mohammad Amir into a potential return to national fold after the left-arm lashed out at the team management following retirement from international cricket late last year.
There has been speculation that Amir may shift base to England and eye an Indian Premier League contract as a British citizen.
"When we talk, we will discuss what his issues [with the national side] are. He is one of the best left-arm bowlers and I really admire him. The way he's performed in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) so far, I just hope he performs the same way again, and that is what we are focused on so far," Azam was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
Both Amir and Azam represent the Karachi Kings in PSL. Amir, who quit international cricket, had fallen out with bowling coach Waqar Younis after which he copped an earful from coach Misbah-ul Haq. Earlier, Pakistan’s menacing former quick Wasim Akram had endorsed the view that the national side's naive fast bowling unit needs the experience of Amir.
"I still think he should have a place in the Pakistan team. We have three white-ball World Cups in the coming years. I have been saying for a long time that bowlers come in packs. When you have a senior bowler in the pack, he can guide the young bowlers in pressure situations by talking with them. They can have quite an impact by giving them confidence and providing them with options," Akram had told Cricket Pakistan recently.
Published: 02 Jun 2021,10:57 AM IST