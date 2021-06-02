Babar Azam to Speak to Amir as Speculation of IPL Stint Grows

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has said he will talk Mohammad Amir into a potential return to national fold after the left-arm lashed out at the team management following retirement from international cricket late last year.

There has been speculation that Amir may shift base to England and eye an Indian Premier League contract as a British citizen.

"When we talk, we will discuss what his issues [with the national side] are. He is one of the best left-arm bowlers and I really admire him. The way he's performed in the PSL (Pakistan Super League) so far, I just hope he performs the same way again, and that is what we are focused on so far," Azam was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.