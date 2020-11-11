Australian Team To Wear Indigenous Jersey for T20Is Against India

The team will pay tribute to the 1868 cricket team, who made a three-month journey from Australia to the UK by sea.

The Australian men's cricket team will wear an indigenous jersey for the upcoming three-match T20I series against India beginning 4 December, the design of which was unveiled by Cricket Australia on Wednesday, 11 November.

The shirt continues the storytelling of the first ever Australia team to tour overseas when in 1868, a group of Aboriginal cricketers played 47 matches in the UK having made a three-month journey.

The jersey has been designed by Kirrae Whurrong woman Aunty Fiona Clarke, great great-grand daughter of Grongarrong (Mosquito), who was one of the members of the team that played in England in 1868, designed the original Walkabout Wickets artwork that will feature on the front of the playing shirt.