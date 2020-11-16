Australia’s Pat Cummins Undecided About Resting Before India Tests

Australia’s pace ace Pat Cummins is hoping that the pitches for the upcoming series against India will have a "bit more bounce and pace" so that it helps the home team’s bowlers. "Hopefully the (pitch) conditions will be what we as Aussies are accustomed to," Cummins said on Monday, 16 November, as per cricket.com.au. "Hopefully they've got a bit more bounce and pace than you would a place like India so that home advantage might come into it," he added. Cummins, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE, said that being a part of the bio-secure bubble has benefited him ahead of the much-anticipated clash against India.

"One of the benefits of being in a bubble in the UAE was we didn't spend much time travelling," Cummins said. "A normal IPL we're on a flight every second day, different city, so I think sometimes that can be as draining as the playing part," he added. The fast bowler, who is vice-captain to Aaron Finch in the ODIs and T20Is, also allayed fears of fatigue early in the home summer, declaring he is feeling fresh after more than three months inside bio-bubbles amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, the senior pro did say he will make a call when he links up with his Australian teammates on whether he will rest during the upcoming limited-overs series in Sydney and Canberra ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. "(I) haven't made a final decision on that yet," Cummins said when asked about resting. "Obviously, (it's) unprecedented times with so many people spending a large portion of time in these bubbles so we're going to keep all the conversations open, chat about that a bit closer to when we all get together," he added.