Australia May Field Only One Spinner on SCG’s Spin-Friendly Track

"Of course, there are things we need to work on. Rahane batted beautifully, got a hundred. Maybe, we will look at what we can do differently when we review that but I thought the effort from everyone was really good. I thought Starcy (Mitchell Starc) with the way he bowled, the morning two days ago, to the tail and Jadeja, Rahane was fantastic. Overall, I thought it was really good performance by the quicks and Lyon," Cummins added.

The Aussies will have a couple of days off before they resume training on January 2nd and 3rd at MCG. They then fly out to Sydney on the 4th and spend a couple of days at nets at SCG before playing the next Test.

"Happy to get back to SCG (which is his home ground). Our record there is pretty good. In terms of pitch it is probably closer to the MCG wicket than any other wicket. It is normally quite dry and a bit slow. Nathan Lyon normally gets turn. Excited to get to a different wicket and at home," said Cummins ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series.